Rwanda certifies six tilapia hatcheries, strengthening aquaculture biosecurity

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) has certified six tilapia hatcheries that have met the stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for hatchery biosecurity.

RAB stated in a recent news release that the Rwandan tilapia hatchery industry has grown in recent years, evolving from a single government-operated facility to a network of 12 private hatcheries supplying fingerlings to aquaculture farmers. This expansion, from 2017 to 2024, has improved the country’s economy.

Rwanda’s National Aquaculture Strategy aims to produce 80,000 metric tons of fish by 2035. However, this goal comes with challenges, such as the need for intensified production practices that increase the risk of disease. To overcome these challenges, effective management and control measures are essential to ensure sustainable growth and a strong market for aquaculture products.

RAB together with Orora Wihaze (an activity that works with local partners and private sector actors in Rwanda to strengthen the animal-sourced foods market system) and WorldFish experts through the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative developed SOPs for tilapia hatcheries to strengthen Rwanda’s aquaculture sector.

The hatcheries certified on Aug. 27 include Fine Fish Ltd, Fre Fish Ltd, Gishanda Fish Farm Ltd, Lakeside Fish Farm Ltd, Kivu Choice Ltd, And Kivu Tilapia Farm Ltd.

At the certification event, Jean Claude Ndorimana, the director general of Animal Resources Development at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, urged fish investors to enhance hatchery operations. He said that improving fingerling production is essential for boosting overall fish production in Rwanda.

The certification of tilapia hatcheries in Rwanda is a step forward in achieving the country’s aquaculture goals. By adhering to SOPs, hatcheries are ensuring higher quality, more reliable production, and fostering a more sustainable and commercially viable sector. Continuous improvement, strict biosecurity, and coordinated efforts are important for the continued success of the country’s aquaculture industry.