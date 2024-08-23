Study aims to improve California’s resilience against climate change

Researchers are proposing a large-scale monitoring, modelling network and inclusive collaborations to facilitate policy to improve resiliency to climate change in California.

The study by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Nevada, Reno and the Pacific Institute was on the challenges and opportunities faced by California’s freshwater ecosystems and was contributed to The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’ special journal issue to discuss climate change adaptability in the state.

“California has the fifth largest economy in the world and supports many unique ecosystems, so we need to focus on sustaining the waters of California, from rivers and estuaries to lakes and groundwater,” said Sudeep Chandra, professor of biology at the University of Nevada, Reno and coauthor on the paper.

The article comes just before the annual Lake Tahoe Summit, an annual forum where policymakers, scientists and community stakeholders discuss how to preserve the lake.

Advertisement

Different types of ecosystems face unique threats

Ecosystems have impacted California’s Central Valley, known as the breadbasket of the world due to its agricultural outputs. The Central Valley pulls water from all over the state to irrigate produce on land once largely covered by wetlands. Scientists say they are finding wetlands to be useful landscapes for mitigating dangers posed by climate change, such as extreme flooding.

“The paper illustrates with several examples that while shifting water flow and temperature regimes will drive change in freshwater ecosystems, the specific outcomes strongly depend on the ecological interactions of organisms within particular ecosystems, whether it be a frog and potential parasites, or salmon and their prey, predators, and competitors,” said Mary Power, lead author on the article and professor at the University of California (UC), Berkeley.

Researchers call for improved models and increased collaborations

To improve understanding and create a more resilient California, the scientists recommend predictive mapping, which uses experimental results with natural variables to make inferences about how a variety of impacts from climate change might affect local ecology.

Advertisement

“We now rely on regional and global climate models based on decades of observations for both forecasting the weather next week and the future threats of extreme heat events, droughts, intense precipitation, and flooding,” said William Dietrich, study co-author and professor at UC Berkeley. “There needs to be a comparable effort to develop freshwater ecosystem models, driven by observations, that can build on climate model forecasts to anticipate and ideally prevent ecosystem decline and, in fact, build resilience to anticipated climate changes.”

The researchers also called for the need for large-scale collaborations.

“We need collaborations across government agencies, universities, tribes, research institutes, consultants and non-governmental organizations to develop sufficient understanding of freshwater ecosystems,” Dietrich said. “Then, we can build models that can anticipate the effects of climate change in the coming decades to build management strategies that support ecosystem resilience.”

The researchers also stated that important to progress in water sustainability are long-term field studies, policy development and education and training of current and future water experts, like the training taking place at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Global Water Center.