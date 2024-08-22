Feed for Thought: Effective and protective oral vaccinations for aquaculture

Figure 1. Results of the disease challenge. (A) Relative percentage survival of vaccinated fish challenged with Streptococcus spp. and Aeromonas spp. Bars represent means among replicates, and error bars represent the standard deviation from the mean. Various superscripts indicate significant differences (p≤0.05). (B) Mortality of the fish (%), vaccinated and unvaccinated, challenged with Streptococcus spp. and Aeromonas spp. Photo: Mohd Ali et al.

In tilapia farming, disease outbreaks can cause severe economic losses. Tilapia are susceptible to a lot of microbial diseases, but the main ones encountered on farms are streptococcosis and motile aeromonad septicemia, also known as MAS.

Streptococcosis is a warmwater bacterial infection caused by Streptococcus agalactiae or Streptococcus iniae. High stocking densities and a little deterioration in water quality can onset a streptococcosis outbreak, and the infected fish start developing signs prior to perishing. Fish infected with either bacteria have their eyeballs protrude and their orbits bleed, in addition to hemorrhaging, and accumulation of blood and fluids in the peritoneal cavity.

As for MAS, it’s also a warmwater bacterial infection, but its major culprits are Aeromonas hydrophila and Aeromonas veronii. Infection with Aeromonas is mainly triggered by a stressor, which is prevalent in high-density culture environments.

Both diseases usually coincide on farms, where the causative bacteria co-infect the fish and lead to mass mortalities. The traditional solution for such outbreaks is to use antibiotics. However, with the great number of problems associated with antibiotic use, the shift towards safer solutions is imperative.

The idea

Oral vaccination is an easy application that can be administered to all fish of all sizes, without worrying about stressing the animals nor requiring a lot of labor. However, the method still needs some optimization, as research suggest that microbial antigens in the vaccine tend to degrade as they pass in the digestive tract.

A Malaysian group of scientists evaluated the efficacy of an oral vaccine developed to provide dual protection against streptococcosis and MAS in red hybrid tilapia. The results of the study provide further evidence that oral, feed-based vaccines can protect against co-infection and improve the immune response of the fish.

The approach

The Malaysian group chose red hybrid tilapia as a target organism, as it constitutes more than 95% of the Malaysian tilapia production [2]. Their research started by culturing S. agalactiae and, A. hydrophila, into tryptic soy media, followed by inactivation with 0.5% formalin. The inactivated bacteria were pelletized by centrifugation, then emulsified with 10% palm oil and supplemented with sterile 1× phosphate buffer saline until reaching a volume of one litre. This mixture was added to one kg of commercial tilapia feed powder and pelletized.

The control feed used in the experiment was prepared similarly, but the mixture consisted of palm oil and phosphate buffer saline only. Vaccine safety was assessed for 14 days prior to the beginning of the experiment.

A group of fish were offered the vaccine-based feed and observed for any behavioral changes and clinical signs. After the vaccine-based feed was deemed safe, 102 red hybrid tilapia were divided into two groups and cultured for 16 weeks to evaluate the possible effect of the vaccine-based feed on fish growth.

During this time, the fish were offered commercial tilapia feed twice a day. At stocking, and in the second and sixth week of the trial, the fish were offered control feed or vaccine-based feed for three consecutive days.

During the entire vaccination duration, samples were collected from six fish per treatment on a weekly basis to allow for immunological analyses. Blood was collected and centrifuged to allow for serum lysozyme activity assessment and bacterial antibody titer evaluation by ELISA. Additionally, gut lavage and skin mucus samples were collected to evaluate IgM antibody titer of the four bacteria used in the vaccine.

At termination, fish performance was evaluated in terms of final biomass, weight gain, specific growth rate, and feed conversion ratio. The growth assessment was followed by a 10-week vaccination trial, during which 900 fish with average weight of 13 g were divided into six identical tanks.

The fish were offered vaccine-based feed or control feed at stocking for three days, then two booster doses were offered at the second and sixth week, for three days each time. On the tenth week, fish were challenged with S. agalactiae, S. iniae, A. hydrophila, and A. veronii by intraperitoneal injections. Mortalities were necropsied as soon as discovered, and swabs from the brain, eye, spleen, kidney, liver, and skin lesions were cultured on blood agar and used for PCR confirmation.

Additionally, brain, kidney, liver, and spleen of fresh dead fish were examined for histological alterations. The challenge was concluded after 14 days, during which mortality and relative percentage of survival were recorded.

The outcome

No statistical differences in performance were noted among fish offered control and vaccine-based fish. However, the fish offered the vaccine-based feed had a bigger final biomass and better specific growth rate than the fish offered the control feed (final biomass of 22.73+/-1.83 and 20.73+/-0.97 g, and specific growth rate of 1.68+/-0.35 and 1.59+/-0.49%, respectively). Similarly, fish offered the vaccine-based feed had a better FCR (1.82+/-0.10) than fish offered the control feed (1.97+/-0.07).

However, differences were clear among vaccinated and unvaccinated fish as soon as 12 hours post-challenge. Vaccinated fish started dying 48 hours post-infection, and the administration of the oral vaccine seemed to significantly decrease the mortality of the fish (Figure 1).

The interesting part resides in the histological alterations of the fish’s organs post-infection. After Streptococcus spp. infection, both vaccinated and unvaccinated fish showed similar signs of hemorrhaging, infiltration of mononuclear cells, and congestion in the brain.

The only difference was observed in the spleen of the vaccinated fish, where the congestion of blood vessels, the cytoplasmic vacuolations of some cells, and the aggregation of melano-macrophages were less severe than in unvaccinated fish. Similarly, fish infected with Aeromonas spp. but vaccinated against it exhibited milder congestion of the liver and spleen compared to their non-vaccinated counterparts.

Additionally, fish offered the feed-based vaccine exhibited a better immune response than unvaccinated fish, both innate and adaptive. Overall, the lysozyme activity observed in the serum, gut lavage, and skin mucus was constantly higher than that in the tissues of non-vaccinated fish.

In parallel, vaccinated fish produced significantly higher levels of IgM antibody against all four bacteria used in the disease challenge, compared to the unvaccinated fish. The antibody levels increased as early as one week post-vaccination, and remained elevated throughout the entire study period.

In a nutshell, the oral bivalent vaccine comprised of formalin-killed Streptococcus agalactiae and Aeromonas hydrophila exhibits an effective immune-protective function against streptococcosis and MAS.

Despite the oral vaccine not providing full protection against the aforementioned bacteria, a partial cross protection against S. iniae and A. veronii was observed. The data collected from the present work encourage the use of oral vaccines. The benefits reside in enhancing both the innate and adaptive immunity of the fish for up to four months.

Booster doses can be easily administered at any timepoint without concern about stressing the fish or increasing labour.

