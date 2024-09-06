Global Seafood Alliance certifies nearly 4,000 seafood facilities in 2023 annual report

Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has published its 2023 Annual Report, showcasing an achievement of certifying 3,959 processing plants, farms, hatcheries and feed mills in 43 countries.



The report highlights key accomplishments including the expansion of the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Best Seafood Practices (BSP) certification programs. The BAP program grew by 18 per cent from 2022.

“I’m inspired by the people who come together to make progress possible. The GSA team remains steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement, and I’m proud of the work being done to move our mission forward,” said Mike Kocsis, CEO. “We’re also fortunate to have fully engaged, world-class partners and stakeholders who believe in the shared value we can create together, which you will see reflected in the report.”

GSA conducted its second consumer-facing campaign in October 2023. The objective was to continue to increase brand awareness for the Best Aquaculture Practices certification program and drive sales of seafood products from BAP-certified producers. This recorded a success of 1.8 million reach on social media.

Advertisement

The 22nd edition of the Global Seafood Alliance’s Responsible Seafood Summit, co-hosted by the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association, saw over 360 delegates from around the world in attendance.

The report also highlighted achievements relative to advocacy and education initiatives, including membership, The Advocate magazine and the Aquademia podcast.