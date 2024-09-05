‘Why salmon aren’t following the rules’: Oregon Anglers’ Alliance

As articulated by Darwin in 1859, new species slowly emerge as different environmental pressures push populations in different directions through the slow accumulation of genes better adapted to the local environment (Fig 1). We measure this process with an indicator called “fitness” (the number of offspring that survive to reproduce).

According to this slow adaptation model, every separate salmon run is slowly adapting and diverging, becoming more fit as it goes. At any point in time, they will be slightly different as they follow their independent trajectories toward becoming new species. According to this model, as we look across all the runs, we should see increasing levels of genetic differentiation depending upon the degree to which the environment differs and the amount of time that the populations have been separated. Straying slows down the process, and changes in the environment can even reverse it. The prediction that mixed hatchery and wild populations of salmon should collapse through the dilution of more adaptive genes depends on this model of slow increases in fitness over time. The current salmon policy in Oregon is founded on this theory.

Adaptative speciation

It takes a minimum of ̴ 40 generations (200 years for chinook) for any species to differentiate to where they are noticeably different. Over the last 200 years, the Pacific Northwest has seen a massive reorganization of ecosystems, hardly the kind of environment that is stable enough for slow adaptation and more than violent enough for any adaptation that existed prior to the arrival of European culture to be erased. Anderson & Weir (2023) used new genomic tools to look at speciation across a wide range of vertebrates for signs of adaptative speciation driven by environmental differences and found that this model can explain less than 10 per cent of speciation events.

Couce et al. (2024) found that fitness does not change appreciably over time and the reason for this lack of adaptation and speciation is “epistasis” (i.e., the delicate balance of genetic interactions that make an organism functional is so complicated that most changes produce death rather than adaptation.) This tends to keep species the same. What does happen is that deleterious mutations accumulate 100 times faster than beneficial mutations, implying that eventually, the system breaks down under the mutation burden, a driver for speciation that challenges the theory of slowly adapting genotypes.

Araki et al. (2007) showed that, in fact, there is a difference in fitness between hatchery and wild fish and that this difference is genetic. The difference this team found was enormous compared to the kind of slow, step-by-step accumulation of adaptive genes predicted by the adaptation model and compared to typical rates of adaptation seen in controlled breeding experiments, especially considering that hatchery operators are not trying to select for reduced fitness (Table 1).

Table 1. Change (Δ) in traits as a result of artificial selection in hatcheries Species Selection Pressure* Δ per Generation Reference O. mykiss 90% +11% growth rate Leeds et al. 2016 O. mykiss 90% +7% growth rate Kause et al. 2005 O. kisutch 90% +15% body weight Hershberger et al. 1990 O. kisutch 90% +3.5 days spawn date Neira et al. 2006 O. mykiss 10% (?) -40% fitness Araki et al. 2007 * Under selection, either natural or artificial, change is driven by letting only those individuals with the desired trait reproduce. At 90%, only 10% of the fish, those having the highest percentage of beneficial genes, reproduce; at 10%, 90% of fish reproduce, conserving almost all genetic variability.

If the adaptation model for species differentiation were correct, a reduction in fitness of the magnitude demonstrated by Araki et al. should lead to a collapse of the population (Fig. 2). Based on these models, hatchery operations across Oregon have been curtailed and a lot of research money spent on keeping hatchery fish from reproducing with wild fish.

Actual fish counts, on the other hand, have not followed this predicted collapse. In fact, even with more or less constant hatchery introductions over the last 40 years, the number of chinook salmon going over the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River (Fig. 3) is increasing. Courter et al. (2022) likewise found no relationship between the number of hatchery steelhead being released and wild fish abundance in the Hood River. Naturally sustaining salmon populations based on hatchery fish have been established in the US Great Lakes, New Zealand, Chile and Argentina.

There is, in fact, a plausible explanation for why we would see a big effect from hatchery selection, but no noticeable collapse in stocks: “phenotypic plasticity”. Phenotype is what an animal looks like. Genotype is the collection of genes that create the phenotype. Phenotypic plasticity happens when a certain environment interacts with the genotype to produce variable phenotypes. The mechanism for this is called “methylation” acting on non-coding “epigenetic” DNA and it allows certain genotypes to switch phenotypes to maintain fitness in variable environments. If these modifications occur in the germ cells, they may be passed on to offspring. Alternatively, epigenetic modifications could be reset each generation giving fish the ability to adapt to environments, like those in the Pacific Northwest, that change back and forth from favourable to unfavourable at irregular intervals. Plasticity itself can be inherited, but the switching is not necessarily permanent.

Phenotypic plasticity

Phenotypic plasticity is common in nature. We know what happens when bluegills get overcrowded in a pond: they “stunt” (i.e., mature early at a small size). If you take fry from these stunted adults and put them in an empty pond with plenty of food, they return to their normal size at maturity.

Oregon’s salmon management policy and the arguments surrounding the use of hatcheries are based on the gradual adaptation model, for which there is little direct empirical evidence (Koch et al. 2022). Even prior to the publication of the Origin of Species, Thomas Henry Huxley argued with Darwin that evolution doesn’t have to happen through progressive adaptation. In Genetics and the Origin of Species (1937), Theodosius Dobzhansky observed: “One must constantly keep in mind the elementary consideration which is all too frequently lost sight of in the writings of some biologists; what is inherited in a living being is not this or that morphological character, but a definite norm of reaction to environmental stimuli.”

Instead of arguing about what might be wrong with each other’s research from the perspective of the adaptation mode, the research community should look for alternative explanations that are coherent with all the available data. In science, when credible data do not conform to theory, it is the theory that should be questioned. Through the lens of phenotypic plasticity, both hatchery effects on life history and population-level observations of how salmon are reacting to management, can be explained without discounting or denigrating the work of other scientists.

Randall Brummett is a fish biologist born in Eugene, Oregon and raised on the Columbia River. After a PhD in fisheries at Auburn University, he spent 30 years in Africa undertaking a wide range of research and extension projects focusing on aquaculture, fish biodiversity and fisheries management. He joined the World Bank in 2010 where he developed a $1 billion portfolio of investments in sustainable aquaculture and fisheries in Peru, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Morocco, the Caribbean, India, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia, Kenya, Bangladesh, Romania, Kazakhstan, the Maldives, the Philippines and Sri Lanka. He retired to Florence, Oregon in 2022, but continues to work on sustainable fisheries with the ODFW Salmon & Trout Enhancement Program, Angler’s Education and the Oregon Anglers Alliance.