New Hampshire researchers develop framework to assess effects of heat waves

A researcher measures intertidal temperatures to better understand how oysters in New Hampshire’s Great Bay may experience heatwaves. (Photo: University of New Hampshire)

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) researchers have used simulations to create a new framework that assesses the deadly effects of marine heat waves by focusing on how organisms respond.

Prolonged heat waves can have implications on marine ecosystems, but measuring these impacts on marine life has been challenging as current methods do not integrate the physiological responses of these organisms across the many different intensities and lengths of heat waves.

“Traditional statistical methods fall short because they ignore the biological responses of organisms,” said Easton White, station scientist and assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at UNH. “Our physiological framework, which we present in this paper, considers how marine organisms respond to both the intensity and duration of heat stress, offering a much clearer understanding of the lethal impacts of marine heatwaves.”

White and Andrew Villeneuve, a Ph.D. student in the UNH marine biology program, have published their findings in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

The results advance existing research and monitoring efforts by focusing on highlighting that the more frequent, short bursts of extreme heat can be just as harmful as longer heatwaves. The paper describes simulation models using three aquatic mollusk species exposed to varying degrees of heat tolerance. Their findings show that both short, intense heatwaves (acute events) and longer, milder heatwaves (chronic events) can be equally deadly to marine organisms.

White said this approach will help predict how these extreme events will affect marine ecosystems and develop strategies to mitigate their effects.

“By understanding the specific survival thresholds for different marine species, our research can provide insight into how various heatwave profiles impact marine life,” said Villeneuve, adding that this is key for developing more effective conservation and management strategies to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems.

“For instance, if a specific marine species is found to be highly susceptible to short, intense heatwaves, conservation measures might focus on creating refuges or cooler microhabitats during these peak heat periods to help ensure their survival,” Villeneuve added.

The importance of a more physiological framework will become essential as climate change and ocean warming continue, added White. Future research will focus on validating these models in a lab and better understanding how marine species acclimate to different heat conditions over varying periods.