Commercial yeast diet could increase disease resistance in Atlantic salmon: new Onda, Citribel study

Onda, a research organization in aquatic animal health, formerly known as the Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada and Citribel, a Belgian citric acid & mycelium producer, have found that Aspergillus niger mycelium-derived β-glucan (Mycofence®) enhances disease resistance in Atlantic salmon.

The study by Fabio Zanuzzo and his team compared the efficacy of Mycofence® against commercial yeast β-glucan in combating ulcerative diseases caused by Tenacibaculum maritimum and Moritella viscosa. It involved feeding Atlantic salmon with diets containing different levels of Mycofence® and commercial yeast β-glucan for five weeks. After which the fish underwent an immersion challenge with T. maritimum or M. viscosa.

The study found that Mycofence® reduced the risk of death from a T. maritimum infection by 42.6 per cent compared to the control group. Mycofence® at 0.3 per cent reduced the risk of death from M. viscosa outbreak by 31 per cent compared to the control group. And it had a higher performance compared to commercial yeast β-glucan. There were no significant differences in weight and growth performance between the diet groups.

“These findings provide a promising alternative to commercial yeast β-glucan and can greatly benefit aquaculture practices,” Zanuzzo said.

The team analyzed the fish’s growth performance, mortality rates, lesion scores, hematology, and immune markers and observed that salmon fed with Mycofence® had a significantly higher survival rate compared to the control, while the fish fed with the commercial glucan derived from yeast had no difference from the control. The scientists observed that Mycofence® led to a marked up-regulation of the cr3 transcript expression, crucial for immune response and β-glucan recognition, showing the mechanisms driving enhanced disease resistance.

This study is one of the first in which Onda publishes under its new institute name, after separating from its former U.S. counterpart, The Center for Aquaculture Technologies.