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Benchmark Genetics appoints new senior advisor to support shrimp genetics
October 7, 2025
By Hatchery International staff
Benchmark Genetics has appointed Kenneth Tay as senior advisor of Business & Strategy Development.
In his new role, Tay will support the company’s expanding shrimp genetics business globally, Benchmark Genetics said in a press release. Tay is a veteran of the shrimp industry with more than 18 years of experience in marketing and business development for shrimp broodstock in Asia, said Benchmark Genetics.
“The shrimp industry is moving towards higher efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in the face of environmental and disease challenges. Farmers increasingly seek genetics that perform well in diverse and changing conditions,” said Tay. “Benchmark Genetics is well-positioned to play a pivotal role by providing high-quality, well-adapted shrimp genetics that improve productivity, survival, and profitability, while helping the industry adapt to local and global changes.”
Between 2004 and 2010, Tay led Shrimp Improvement Systems Singapore Pte Ltd (SIS). He subsequently served as director of Shrimp Improvement Systems Group Pte Ltd until 2023.
SIS is recognized as the world’s leading provider of Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) P. vannamei shrimp broodstock. Tay was instrumental in establishing SIS’s Broodstock Multiplication Centre in Singapore and spearheaded the company’s expansion into key Asian markets, Benchmark Genetics explained.
Kenneth’s appointment strengthens Benchmark Genetics’ strategic capabilities in shrimp, complementing its established position in salmon genetics, the company indicated.
Benchmark Genetics is a provider of genetics solutions for aquaculture. The company operates in major aquaculture markets across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, serving customers in over 50 countries, the company explained.
Over the last six years, Benchmark has established a strong network of hatchery and farmer customers across Asia, Latin America, and Europe, building credibility and reach. The goal is to further support the growth of the shrimp business, said Benchmark Genetics.
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